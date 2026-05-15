Iran Has 1,000 Lbs Of 60% Enriched Uranium--& No Inspectors

This week on Amped Up, Cliff and David Shuster sit down with Alan Eyre—the principal architect of the JCPOA under President Obama and the first Persian-speaking spokesperson the U.S. State Department ever had.

This is not a cable-news pundit explaining Iran. This is the man who was in the room when the deal was written, who knows centrifuges by serial number, and who’s spent the last decade watching one administration’s strategic disaster compound into the next.

Eyre explained the math nobody on the tv will lay out plainly: Iran is now sitting on roughly 440 kilograms—1,000 pounds—of 60% highly enriched uranium, the IAEA inspectors have been locked out since June 2025, and the first 12-day war with Iran and current one have changed Iran’s calculus from being a “hedge state” to a “we might as well weaponize” state. Wonderful.

If you’ve ever wanted a coherent explanation for how we got from Obama’s deal to a botched Iran war to an Iran full of enriched uranium we can’t monitor, this is that. And it comes from one of the very few people in this world actually qualified to give it.

The interview goes further. From our chances in the war to Jared Kushner and the billionaire predators' role in pushing the war to Iran and Saudi Arabia's potential to get nukes, go to BAM for the outlook of a someone who helped write one of the most important treaties in a generation--only to see Trump recklessly tear it up.