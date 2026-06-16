Trump Casually Dismisses Iran's Enriched Material After All The Buildup

During a presser with the media at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, Trump claimed that after bombing an Iranian mountain, it may not be worth finding the leftover enriched uranium "because it's not really valuable."

Enriched uranium is the main ingredient to produce a nuclear weapon, and there is no such thing as worthless enriched uranium.

Trump attacked Iran over enriched uranium, for fuck's sake.

Trump keeps using an analogy called "nuclear dust" after he bombs what they claim is a nuclear facility, but that is a ridiculous comparison.

"Nuclear dust" is fallout from a nuclear explosion or radioactive material after a nuclear disaster. Not whatever this moronic president pretends it is.

"My second term, we sent in the B-2 bombers, and we terminated their – I call it the nuclear dust – their enriched material, right?" Trump said. "And totally effectively."

Huh?

TRUMP: So the Atomic Energy just reported that it was one of the most devastating bombings that they've ever seen. The whole mountain collapsed on top of it. And frankly, to go get it – we're going to go get it – but to go get it is a big deal because they say only China and us have the equipment where you can even get – the whole mountain has collapsed on top. We have cameras on it. You could make the case why you're even bothering, because it's not really valuable. It's, you know, it's probably half a million dollars' worth.



It's not very valuable stuff. But I think psychologically we want to get it.

During this presser, he repeated himself over and over again about bombing the mountain and nuclear dust.

The Demented One says one thing and then contradicts himself a second later.