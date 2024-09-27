Tim Walz Is Very Good At This, Part Infinity

Here's your Tim Walz viral moment of the week.
By Walter EinenkelSeptember 27, 2024

One of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s strengths is his down-to-earth, approachable personality, something only accentuated by how weird Ohio Sen. JD Vance repeatedly acts

On Tuesday, Walz posted a short video from a campaign stop last week at local eatery H&H Soul Food in Macon, Georgia. In the video, Walz notices a sign hanging up on the wall that reads “Mind your own biscuits and life will be gravy.” 

The enjoyable back and forth ends with Walz taking photos under the sign with the entire staff. He’s pretty good at this.

 

Recent polling shows that Americans have a far more favorable opinion of Walz than they do of Vance. With the vice presidential debate coming up on Tuesday, you need only watch the differences between how Walz and Vance order doughnuts to know who is more at ease with themselves and the American people.

Reposted with permission from Daily Kos.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon