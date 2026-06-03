Donald Trump Is All But Inviting A Terrorist Attack

Trump’s latest counterterrorism picks are so shockingly unqualified and unfit they make Trump’s unqualified, unfit cabinet look good.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump announced that loyalist housing official and professional troll Bill Pulte, who lacks a single known credential in intelligence, will oversee 18 intelligence agencies and the production of the President’s Daily Brief. Apparently, Trump had someone else in mind until his nutcase gal pal, Laura Loomer, intervened.

I don’t know if Loomer chose Jan. 6 convict Elias Irizarry for an extremely sensitive counterterrorism role at the Pentagon. But, as a Washington Post deep dive revealed, he’s just as dangerously awful.

Irizarry’s attempt to overthrow the 2020 presidential election, even though Irizarry later said he regretted his role in assaulting the U.S. Capitol, should have kept him out of any government job, much less such a sensitive one.

But yeah, we know that Felonious Trump only cares about his own power, grift and corruption.

As you have probably already guessed, the 25 or 26 year-old Irizarry (WaPo said he was 19 on Jan. 6, 2021) has no qualifications either. Yet, he has been given a job The Post described as “among the most delicate that the Pentagon performs.”

The job involves managing highly classified military operations that can place “special operators in some of the most complex and dangerous environments we ask of them,” one source told The Post. “To put someone so junior and new to DOD, and with such a checkered background, into such a sensitive portfolio raises serious questions for leadership.”

The job also requires a top-secret security clearance, The Post noted. It’s not clear how the insurrectionist got his, assuming he did.

The Post reported Irizarry’s only “work experience” as having unsuccessfully run for a state House seat in California. “His biography on the professional networking site LinkedIn says that he earned multiple academic honors during his time at The Citadel and cites ‘Patriot’ as his profession since January 2024.”

Donald Trump wants to spend a billion dollars of our money for his gold-plated ballroom/bunker he claims is necessary for his safety. But he is deliberately endangering the rest of us.