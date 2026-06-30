Mike Johnson Is 'Very Disappointed' The Constitution Still Applies

House Speaker Mike Johnson got the news the way the rest of us did: live, in real time, mid-sentence. He was in the middle of fielding a question on birthright citizenship at his GOP leadership presser Tuesday when reporters interrupted to read him the Supreme Court's ruling. His response was a flat, deflated "Oh dear" — followed by a more polished but equally grim "I'm very disappointed in that outcome" after a loud, long groan accompanied by an eyeroll.

The Court ruled 6-3 that Trump's day-one executive order stripping citizenship from children born on U.S. soil to undocumented or temporary-resident parents violates the 14th Amendment — a constitutional guarantee that's stood for 160 years. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion, joined by Justice Amy Coney Barrett and the Court's three liberal justices. Justice Samuel Alito, writing alone, called it "one of the most important decisions in the history of the Court" and "a serious mistake."

On an aside, sort of, I'm wondering if Alito's wife, Martha-Ann Alito, is now displaying her American flag upside down again. Mine is, but for very different reasons.

Back to the subject.

Johnson, never one to let a constitutional defeat go unaccompanied by a conspiracy theory, doubled down on his "birthing tourism" talking point, claiming the practice has been "grossly abused in recent years" by people who supposedly cross the border to deliver babies and "avail themselves of the welfare state." He didn't offer any data to back that up, because there isn't any.

He closed by floating a constitutional amendment to undo the ruling — acknowledging, almost wistfully, just how hard that would be to pull off.

Meanwhile, it doesn't look like Trump will let go of this: