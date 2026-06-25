MAGA Mike Worries Birthright Citizenship Is Meant To 'Transplant Sharia Law'

Speaker Mike Johnson claimed that migrants coming across the border to have babies in the US are doing so to spread Sharia Law in an effort to take advantage of birthright citizenship in the US Constitution.

Racism rules in the MAGA GOP

Most of the migrants are Hispanic and Christian coming into the country and are not following the Koran. So, WTF?

REPORTER: Speaking of the World Cup and rights, the Supreme Court is going to rule, perhaps as soon as this week, on President Trump's challenge to birthright citizenship. But then some of those Republicans, as you just did, and the White House, are celebrating the U.S. men's national team, whose top scorer is a birthright citizen. How should Americans square what looks like a celebration of immigration with efforts to criminalize birthright citizenship? JOHNSON: Yeah, so like all good things that can be abused, and birthright citizenship goes back to the root of the country, the history of the tradition. You look at the original intent of the Constitution and the founders and what they were doing, of course, they were facing a very different set of circumstances than we're facing now.

WE could say the circumstances have changed dramatically to curtail the second amendment and the inflow of high powered weapons into society, but the Supreme Court would not abide.

He finished with this lie.

JOHNSON: We know that that's part of our history, but we also expect that people will come, they will follow the spirit and the letter of the law, they will assimilate to our country and not try to transplant Sharia law and all these other, you know, things and change who we are.

Mike Johnson will always be remembered as the most feckless, weak-kneed, racist and inconsequential Speaker of all time.