Jayapal Perfectly Rebuffs Trump's Red Scare Tactics

Trump and the other Republicans are rattled by the rising popularity of socialism and the big wins in New York by Mamdani-endorsed Democratic Socialists. And because rational thought is not in their skill sets, especially not Trump's, he has resorted to Red Scare tactics. When Kaitlan Collins asked Rep. Pramilla Jayapal about it, she rebuffed him with ease:

COLLINS: I want to ask you to respond to what President Trump said. His quote was, they use the word social Democrat because it sounds so nice, but it's really communism you're talking about. JAYAPAL: I mean, he is ridiculous, but the reason he's using communism is because he knows socialism is really popular. So he's trying to turn this into communism when he knows that the ideas that social Democrats are running on, that progressives are running on, universal healthcare, universal childcare, making sure that people get paid higher wages, those are incredibly popular. So he's trying to attach an ideology to it, a label that isn't correct, because he knows that at the end of the day, these folks are going to make sure that his wealthy billionaire buddies pay their fair share of taxes and that it benefits working people.

Now, if Trump were a rational person, he might try to throw a bone to the people to help draw them back. Maybe something like signing the affordable housing bill. But Trump hasn't been rational for a long, long time, if he ever really was rational. So, instead, he tries to hold the bill hostage because he is so damn terrified of the consequences he'll have to face when the Democrats win in November. I guess the old man still hasn't learned that when you find yourself at the bottom of a deep hole, you stop digging.