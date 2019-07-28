Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

BREAKING: Dan Coats Expected To Step Down As Head Of DNI

Numerous reports that Dan Coats will be stepping down as head of DNI imminently.
By Red Painter
3 hours ago by Heather
Views:

New reporting out of DC that Dan Coats, current director of National Intelligence (DNI), will be stepping down in the next few days. The New York Times is reporting that Coats has reached the end of his time in the Trump administration after sparring with Trump over Russia and national security, among other issues.

Buzz in DC is that Trump is looking to replace Coats with Representative John Ratcliffe, a Texas Republican and proud member of the Trump MAGA Cult. Ratcliffe is a loud-mouthed talking MAGA member of the House Judiciary Committee who spits out Fox News talking points, has zero respect for anyone on the other side of the aisle and blindly follows Donald Trump, no matter how racist, idiotic or hateful he is. According to Heritage Action, he is the most conservative Texan legislator and the second most conservative legislator in the country.

Perfect leader of National *Intelligence*

Don't forget, Trump hires "only the best people".


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.