BREAKING: Dan Coats Expected To Step Down As Head Of DNI

New reporting out of DC that Dan Coats, current director of National Intelligence (DNI), will be stepping down in the next few days. The New York Times is reporting that Coats has reached the end of his time in the Trump administration after sparring with Trump over Russia and national security, among other issues.

Buzz in DC is that Trump is looking to replace Coats with Representative John Ratcliffe, a Texas Republican and proud member of the Trump MAGA Cult. Ratcliffe is a loud-mouthed talking MAGA member of the House Judiciary Committee who spits out Fox News talking points, has zero respect for anyone on the other side of the aisle and blindly follows Donald Trump, no matter how racist, idiotic or hateful he is. According to Heritage Action, he is the most conservative Texan legislator and the second most conservative legislator in the country.

Perfect leader of National *Intelligence*

Don't forget, Trump hires "only the best people".