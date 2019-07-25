Republican Congressman Uses His Mueller Hearing Five Minutes As Audition For Administration Job

Republican Rep. John Ratcliffe seemed to use his five minutes of questioning of special counsel Robert Mueller as part of his audition tape for an administration job. Ratcliffe is reportedly being considered for a job in intelligence or national security, possibly even as director of national intelligence, as it appears Trump is ready to force current DNI Dan Coats out.

Ratcliffe already has a big fan in Trump, who has tweeted his praise for Ratcliffe's appearances on Fox News. He spent his five minutes railing against the fact that Mueller even had the temerity to investigate Trump and that he was holding Trump to an unfair standard. "The president isn't above the law, but he certainly isn’t below it, either. He deserves the same presumption of innocence as every American," Ratcliffe said.

He also spent part of his five minutes lying about the very foundations of the special counsel, saying that "Volume 2 of this report was written in violation of DOJ practice and special counsel mandate." The guy who actually wrote the special counsel regulations called him out.

Ratcliffe dead wrong about the Special Counsel regs. I drafted them in 1999. They absolutely don't forbid the Mueller Report. And they recognize the need for a Report " both for historical purposes and to enhance accountability." — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) July 24, 2019

Published with permission from Daily Kos.