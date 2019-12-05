GOPers Twisted Quote From Neal Katyal's Book To Protect Trump Kids

Former acting solicitor general Neal Katyal was pretty angry yesterday when Judiciary committee Republicans used a selective quote from his new book, "Impeach," to attack Hunter Biden.

They left out an important part.

"I want to follow up on something you mentioned in your book. Today your book was invoked by Republicans actually in a sort of hilariously, clumsily bad-faith way," Chris Hayes said on All In.

"I want to play you a sound of a portion of a Republican reading and here's a list on of the quote as invoked by a Republican member today. Take a listen."

The American media for years has been asking questions about Vice President Biden's son and involvement with a corrupt Ukraine company Burisma. Even Neal Katyal in his recent book says the following. 'Is what Hunter Biden did wrong? Absolutely. Hunter Biden had no experience in the energy sector. The only logical reason the company could have had for appointing him was his ties to Vice President Biden. This nepotism isn't only wrong but a potential danger to our country since it makes it easier for foreign powers to buy influence. No politician from either party should allow this kind of pedaling with their former members.

"I want to read what's in the ellipses and cut out, this is you saying the thing is, it wasn't illegal. It's why Hunter Biden didn't hide it, why Trump's children continue to conduct business around the world with impunity as as does President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. What did you think when they took that quote the way they did?" Hayes said.

"Honestly, Chris, it's very similar to a lot of things they've been doing to try to defend the president.

"And, you know, here they just ellipsed out and undercut -- the whole thing they're saying here is Biden committed crimes and therefore he should have been investigated against, which has always been ludicrous for many reasons including the fact he's been investigated and cleared. But here they ellipsed out all the stuff that says Biden didn't commit crimes and this justification makes no sense. So they're striving to come up whatever they can to defend this indefensible conduct by Donald Trump."