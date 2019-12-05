Winter Donation Drive

We're in our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit and need you now more than ever. Can you spare $20 for 2020? If so, then please donate today and read more about why we need your help.

Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

GOPers Twisted Quote From Neal Katyal's Book To Protect Trump Kids

"They're striving to come up whatever they can to defend this indefensible conduct by Donald Trump," the former acting solicitor general said.
By Susie Madrak
2 hours ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

Former acting solicitor general Neal Katyal was pretty angry yesterday when Judiciary committee Republicans used a selective quote from his new book, "Impeach," to attack Hunter Biden.

They left out an important part.

"I want to follow up on something you mentioned in your book. Today your book was invoked by Republicans actually in a sort of hilariously, clumsily bad-faith way," Chris Hayes said on All In.

"I want to play you a sound of a portion of a Republican reading and here's a list on of the quote as invoked by a Republican member today. Take a listen."

The American media for years has been asking questions about Vice President Biden's son and involvement with a corrupt Ukraine company Burisma. Even Neal Katyal in his recent book says the following. 'Is what Hunter Biden did wrong? Absolutely. Hunter Biden had no experience in the energy sector. The only logical reason the company could have had for appointing him was his ties to Vice President Biden. This nepotism isn't only wrong but a potential danger to our country since it makes it easier for foreign powers to buy influence. No politician from either party should allow this kind of pedaling with their former members.

"I want to read what's in the ellipses and cut out, this is you saying the thing is, it wasn't illegal. It's why Hunter Biden didn't hide it, why Trump's children continue to conduct business around the world with impunity as as does President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. What did you think when they took that quote the way they did?" Hayes said.

"Honestly, Chris, it's very similar to a lot of things they've been doing to try to defend the president.

"And, you know, here they just ellipsed out and undercut -- the whole thing they're saying here is Biden committed crimes and therefore he should have been investigated against, which has always been ludicrous for many reasons including the fact he's been investigated and cleared. But here they ellipsed out all the stuff that says Biden didn't commit crimes and this justification makes no sense. So they're striving to come up whatever they can to defend this indefensible conduct by Donald Trump."


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.