Trump Lies To Himself: 'Time Will Prove Me Right, Probably'

During a press spray earlier today, Trump said he disagreed with his intelligence chiefs and claimed without reading any intelligence briefings he'll be "proven right, probably."

Do Sean Hannity, Jeanine Pirro, Lou Dobbs and Rush Limbaugh have access to U.S. top-secret and highly classified intelligence reports that Dan Coats and Gina Haspel do not?

A reporter asked, "Do you still have confidence in Gina Haspel and Dan Coats to give you advice?"

Trump replied, "I disagree with certain things they said and I think I'm right, time will prove that. Time will prove me right probably."

Who is supplying Trump's intelligence on these important matters if not for the Director of CIA and his DNI? Dan Coats is Trump's principal intelligence advisor.

Trump and his minions like Lou Dobbs were furious at Dan Coats since his testimony to Congress was in stark contrast to Trump's constant erroneous lies about ISIS, Iran and North Korea.

Coats on Iran: We do not believe Iran is currently undertaking the key activities we judge necessary to produce a nuclear device." Coats on ISIS: "ISIS is intent on resurging and still commands thousands of fighters in Iraq and Syria -- will seek to exploit Sunni grievances, societal instability, and stretched security forces to regain territory in Iraq and Syria in the long term." Coats On NOKO, "Will seek to retain its WMD capabilities and is unlikely to completely give up its nuclear weapons denuclearize

After again attacking Obama's nuclear deal with Iran, Trump then admitted something quite startling.

Trump said, "I didn't see the report in from the intelligence when you read it a lot different than what it was covered on the news but I think that Iran is a nation that we have to watch very closely."

Trump continued, "I have great respect for a lot of people, but I don't always agree with everybody."

A president has to at least have read the most current intelligence reports and been briefed on them by their advisors and have a working understanding of what's happening on the ground at the moment he or she is in to have at least an informed opinion. As Rex Tillerson said, Donald doesn't read, doesn't do briefings and doesn't get into the details of things he should.

Trump isn't debating foreign policy with people like Anthony Scaramucci after he was kicked off of Celebrity Big Brother while eating McDonald's fish filet sandwiches in Trump Tower.

Making stories up or pulling them out of your butt as you go along to try to make yourself appear correct is an affront to the American people and those that work protecting this country.

In one sentence he says he did not read the intelligence report and in the next breath, he says the report looks much different than what the media is saying.

Huh?