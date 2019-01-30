Lou Dobbs Cries, Trump Goes Off On Intelligence Services

After FBN's Lou Dobbs blasted Dan Coats threat assessment to the Senate Intel Committee Tuesday, Trump attacked his own intelligence services for contradicting his beliefs during an early morning Twitter rant.
Last night Lou Dobbs went ballistic on the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Dan Coats after Coats contradicted Trump on every single statement he has made on the foreign threats facing America during a briefing to Congress.
Dobbs said, "What the hell is wrong with the DNI? He has no political judgment, no sense of proportion. I mean what in the hell is he talking about?”
This prompted an early morning tirade by Trump:
Go back to school? The Intelligence services are not infallible, as we all know, but for a man who sticks to fifty-year-old wives-tales, that was rich.
As Rex Tillerson, the former Secretary of State has said, "What was challenging for me, coming from the disciplined, highly process-oriented ExxonMobil Corporation,” Tillerson said, was “to go to work for a man who is pretty undisciplined, doesn’t like to read, doesn’t read briefing reports, doesn’t like to get into the details of a lot of things, but, rather, just kind of says, ‘Look, this is what I believe. And you can try and convince me otherwise, but most of the time you are not going to be able to do that.’ ”
And this information was confirmed by NBC News.
Every U.S. president is constantly briefed because - it's f**king important to have up to the minute information to make rational decisions.
Lou Dobbs opened his show with a clip compilation of Dan Coats not adhering to the lies of Donald Trump. Watch here:
