Trump Installs Troll With No Intelligence (Experience) To Head DNI

Bill Pulte, house builder and professional troll, has been appointed by Donald Trump to serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence, a position being vacated by Tulsi Gabbard.

Pulte has zero experience in intelligence and it is unclear if he is actually intelligent. But, he is loyal to Trump, and that is the only thing that matters to Donald Trump. Pulte currently heads the federal mortgage regulation agency, but spends most of his time trying to fabricate charges against Trump's perceived allies. It is a full time job for him.

SIDENOTE: Alas, taking care of himself seems to be less of a job, as this man is...are you ready? Only 38 years old. Born in 1988. Yes, hate and misery really ages you.

Back to the real story.

Pulte tried to create fake mortgage fraud charges against Leticia James (New York AG) and Lisa Cook (reserve board member). He also went after Jerome Powell, former head of the Federal Reserve.

Pulte will, hopefully, only be in this role temporarily. He would most likely not pass Senate confirmation, as even Republicans expressed serious concern about his lack of qualifications or experience.

Senator Mark Warner of Virginia cut right to it: Pulte has “no time in the military. No time in Congress. No time in the diplomatic corps. No time in law enforcement. It is an insult.”

While learning on the job about national intelligence, Pulte will also remain director of the FHFA and chairman of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Let's be real here - this puts our country at serious danger. We need qualified people leading these agencies and serving as directors overseeing them. Loyalists are NOT qualified. This puts every person living in this country in danger - not just Democrats.

I hope we get through this period safely, but this appointment is terrifying.