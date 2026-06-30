Is A District That Went To Trump By 20 Points Now In Play For The Democrats?

A new internal poll shows a Democratic Blake Gendebien is in a dead heat with his Republican Anthony Constantino in NY-21, the district of retiring Elise Stefanik.
Is A District That Went To Trump By 20 Points Now In Play For The Democrats?
Credit: Twitter/@constantino
By Ed ScarceJune 30, 2026

A lot will have to go right for Blake Gendebein to flip NY-21 to the Democrats. Still, Republicans nominating crazy person Anthony Constantino and keeping Robert Smullen in the race on the Conservative line might just be enough. It's somewhat ludicrous that the North Country district up in the Adirondacks would elect a Democrat, but we live in ludicrous times.

Source: Politico

A new internal poll shows a Democratic House candidate is in a dead heat with his Republican challenger in an upstate New York district President Donald Trump won by 20 points in 2024.

The poll, commissioned by Democratic candidate Blake Gendebien’s campaign and conducted by the left-leaning group Impact Research, found Gendebien trailing Republican Anthony Constantino by just one percentage point, 45-44, with 11 percent of voters undecided.

The district is currently represented by outgoing Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik, who congratulated Constantino on winning the GOP nomination Tuesday after he defeated Republican state Assemblymember Robert Smullen in a nasty primary.

Constantino, the CEO of a sticker company who’s self-funding his campaign with $10 million, earned Trump’s endorsement in April, a blow that proved fatal for Smullen’s primary campaign.

Constantino is an eccentric and passionate supporter of the president and recently recorded an adulatory rap album titled “Thank You, President Trump.”

Constantino and other New York Republicans are calling foul over Politico's reporting on this.

The Daily Show featured a bit on the race and Constantino's lunatic rap album.

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