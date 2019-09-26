Acting DNI Does Not Know If Giuliani Has Security Clearance

During this morning's House Intelligence Committee, acting DNI McGuire was asked about Rudy Giuliani's role in the Ukraine debacle and he claimed the only things he knows about Trump's personal attorney is what he sees on TV and reads in the papers.

This is insane. How can the Director of National Intelligence have no idea what Rudy Giuliani's role is in U.S. foreign policy and whether he has the requisite security clearances to carry them out if he's tasked by Trump?

Congressman Quigley was the first member to broach this topic with Joseph Maguire and it's a very important aspect of this entire conspiracy.

Quigley outlined how Rudy Giuliani was mentioned five times in the whistle-blower complaint.

Rep. Quigley said, "In the transcript, the president mentions and speaks highly of Mr. Giuliani, a highly respected man, a mayor of New York, 'I would like him to call you, I will ask him to call you along with the attorney general.'

"Your reaction to a civilian dealing with this? The complaint, it talks about our national security," Quigley said.

He continued, "The inspector general talks about there as the highest responsibility among those that the DNI has, and obviously Mr. Giuliani is playing this role."

"To your knowledge, does he have security clearance?" he asked.



Incredulously, DNI McGuire replied, "I don't know."

"Congressman Quigley, I'm neither aware or unaware whether or not Mr. Giuliani has a security clearance," he said.



Before this all happened, were you aware of [Giuliani] role or understanding what his role was any doing what you do?" Quigley asked.

McGuire said, "Congressman Quigley, my only knowledge of what Mr. Giuliani does, I have to be honest with you, I get from TV and the news media. I'm not aware of what he does in fact for the president."

I say again. This is incredible.

This also shows the lengths that Donald Trump went to keep the entire U.S. intelligence services in the dark on what he and Giuliani were up to when they tried to strong-arm the new president in Ukraine.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Quigley asked if Giuliani contacted his office to proceed in the proper fashion if indeed Rudy's trip, "given the classified nature, the national security implications that are in the complaint, that are in the transcript in the role that he is playing?"

McGuire's response was to talk about the Trump memo (not an actual transcript) of the call with the Ukraine president and actually said, "my knowledge is actually limited to the conversation that the president had with the president of Ukraine."

Again I say, how could the acting DNI not know the actions of Giuliani, whether illegal or not and his security clearances when it comes with his role in dealings with a foreign country and their president?

This is beyond dereliction of duty in and of itself.