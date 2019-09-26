Devin Nunes Forgets Trump Released The Ukranian Call Notes

Devin Nunes is either an idiot or a criminal conspirator. Possibly both.

In the whistleblower hearing this morning, Nunes apparently forgot that the readout from Trump's call with the Ukranian president was released by the White House. Nune's line of questioning assumed that every single telephone call Trump ever made is being leaked -- LEAKED I say! -- by DEEP STATE political hacks in the intelligence community! How dare you sir!

Can we please remember the fact that members of the intelligence community actually have legitimate security clearance, unlike, say, Jared Kushner and other White House "staff"?

DEVIN NUNES: So what I'm trying to ascertain is, how would it run in all the mainstream media outlets? Even though they got a lot of it wrong, they had the basics that it involved the President of the United States talking to a foreign leader, so did anybody, you or anybody in your office, leak this to "the Washington Post" or NBC News?

DNI JOSEPH MAGUIRE: Ranking member, I lead the intelligence community. We know how to keep a secret. As far as how that got into the press, I really do not know, sir. I know it's all over the place and as you said it's been reported by different media for the past several weeks. Where they get their information from, I don't know.

...

NUNES: Somebody is leaking this, it's likely coming from the agencies you oversee.

MAGUIRE: Ranking member, no, that's -- sir -- I'm not saying that you don't --

NUNES: You don't know. We have the transcript of the Mexican president, Australian prime minister and contents of the call with the Ukraine president leak out?

MAGUIRE: Ranking member the allegation in the whistleblower complaint was that there were about 12 people who listened in on the conversation. Members of the National Security Council and others. And then others were briefed from State Department as well, the transcripts because if they have an area of responsibility and a region responsibility then they would be informed on the interaction so there were a number of people that from the White House briefed on the call this would not be something that --

↓ Story continues below ↓

NUNES: I'm quite sure of this, the White House probably didn't leak this out.

MAGUIRE: I wouldn't say the White House, but there are individuals within the White House that may or may not. I don't know. But not be from an intelligence intercept, I will say that.

NUNES: Right. I'm not -- I'm just saying the dissemination, the dissemination of these calls is supposed to be sacred. It is important for the State Department and the appropriate agency -- I'm not saying it's all the intelligence agency, but when a president talks to a foreign leader it's confidential, those contents are confidential, there could be some facts of that conversation you do want to get to the appropriate agency, not just the IC, I want to be clear about that, but this is now the third time. I'm not aware of this ever happening before, of contents of calls like this getting out.

MAGUIRE: I really don't know, ranking member. I'm not aware. I don't the numbers. It seems to me, though, it is unprecedented and I would also say I think that the decision by the president yesterday to release the transcripts of his conversation with the president of the Ukraine is probably unprecedented as well.

NUNES: Well, I appreciate you being here. Have fun, be careful what you say because they're going to use these words against you.