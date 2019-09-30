Meet The REAL Deep State: Giuliani's 'Off The Books' Team To Dig Up Dirt In The Ukraine

While Lindsey Graham, Stephen Miller and Jim Jordan go on the Sunday shows to desperately point fingers at some unnamed "Deep State" conspiracy intent on taking down Donald Trump, Fox News' Chris Wallace points out that there is really a shadowy conspiracy surrounding the Ukraine, and it includes Rudy Giuliani and his largely unknown team.

If you remember the Clinton impeachment scandal, that team includes some familiar names: Victoria Toensing and Joseph diGenova.



Both Toensing and diGenova have been two of the president’s fiercest defenders for years. Along with being frequent guests on Fox opinion shows and other conservative media outlets, the husband-wife team has had a close relationship with the president for a while. In March 2018, they were briefly tapped to join Trump’s special counsel legal team. Days later, however, the president decided against hiring the pair. “The president is disappointed that conflicts prevent Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing from joining the president’s special counsel legal team,” Trump attorney Jay Sekulow said at the time. “However, those conflicts do not prevent them from assisting the president in other legal matters. The president looks forward to working with them.”

Like Giuliani, Toensing and diGenova are not paid consultants or employees of Trump's campaign. It's unclear who is funding the work that Team Ukraine is doing. Unlike Giuliani, Toensing and diGenova are both registered foreign agents, and that's where this gets a little murky as Josh Marshall explains:

So the duo who we now learned has been working on behalf of the President with Rudy Giuliani to extort the Ukrainian government just signed on to represent the oligarch behind the affidavit in which the disgraced prosecutor says Joe Biden got him fired. And yes, the oligarch who got booted from Ukraine in 2014 and is a former business partner of Paul Manafort.

It's all the same shady characters with all the same corrupt methods. Journalist Seth Abramson has been urging mainstream sources to keep an eye on diGenova since 2016, when he claimed diGenova was the one urging rogue FBI agents to leak about Hillary Clinton.