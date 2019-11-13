Politics
Kent And Taylor Agree: Giuliani 'Looking To Dig Up Political Dirt'

In 30 short seconds, Rep Demmings breaks down why Trump's actions were impeachable
By Red Painter
By Red Painter
Today was the first day of the public impeachment testimony. Up first was Bill Taylor, the acting Ambassador to Ukraine, and George Kent, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State. After significant back and forth with members of both parties, Rep Val Demmings got to the true heart of the matter in a succinct 30 second exchange with both witnesses.

DEMMINGS: Was Mr. Giuliani promoting US interests or policy in Ukraine, Ambassador?

TAYLOR: I do not think so, ma'am.

DEMMINGS: Mr. Kent?

KENT: No he was not.

DEMMINGS: What interests do you believe he was he promoting, Mr. Kent?

KENT: I believe he was looking to dig up political dirt on against a potential rival in the next election cycle.

DEMMINGS: Ambassador Taylor? What interests do you believe he was promoting?

TAYLOR: I agree with Mr. Kent.

Wrapped up in nice little package with a bow on top.


