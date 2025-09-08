Shouting Match! Scott Bessent Threatens Colleague At Don Jr's DC Club

Imagine fighting for the attentions of Old Poopy Pants!
By Susie MadrakSeptember 8, 2025

Trump is famous for encouraging infighting from his team, so when the Mean Girls start screaming at each other in public, it means his tactics are working. No wonder our economy is doing so well! You may recall Scott "Tariffs Are Not A Tax On The American People" Bessent got into a similar altercation with Elon Musk. Via Politico:

But amid the cocktail-hour din, Bessent lashed out at Pulte in an expletive-laden diatribe. The Treasury secretary had heard from several people that the Federal Housing Finance Agency director had been badmouthing him to Trump, a person close to him said. He wasn’t about to engage in chit-chat as if nothing was amiss.

“Why the fuck are you talking to the president about me? Fuck you,” Bessent told Pulte. “I’m gonna punch you in your fucking face.”

The scene was described to me by one eyewitness and four other people familiar with what happened. The only fact they disagreed on was whether it was Bessent or Pulte who initiated the conversation. They and others who described the conflict were granted anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation.

Pulte appeared stunned, and the tense encounter prompted club co-owner and financier Omeed Malik to intervene, according to the three people. But Bessent wasn’t having it — he sought to get him kicked out, the eyewitness said.

“It’s either me or him,” Bessent said to Malik. “You tell me who’s getting the fuck out of here.”

“Or,” he added, “we could go outside.”

“To do what?” asked Pulte. “To talk?”

“No,” Bessent replied. “I’m going to fucking beat your ass.”

The altercation happened at "The Executive Branch" private club, which, according to CNBC, is a "private membership club in Washington, D.C., co-founded by Donald Trump Jr., is charging a $500,000 membership fee — and there’s already a waiting list."

At the Trump's exclusive Executive Branch club you can buy access to Marco Rubio, Paul Atkins, Pam Bondi, Andrew Ferguson, Brendan Carr, Tulsi Gabbard, Dan Bongino, Mehmet Oz and other Trump 2.0 muckety mucks

www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article...

Larry Tenney (@larrytenney.bsky.social) 2025-05-27T21:19:29.714Z

Quite a story about a Treasury Sec and sh*t poster Bill Pulte. Bessent is clearly on edge but maybe just maybe the news coverage could focus on his crazy, misleading policy statements too? For example: can someone, anyone fact check his @meetthepress.com interview?

@NewsJennifer (Jennifer Schulze) (@newsjennifer.bsky.social) 2025-09-08T12:25:06.109Z

Anyone dogging Bessent for this doesn't know enough about what a contemptible little twerp Pulte is

h0n0urable (@h0n0urable.bsky.social) 2025-09-08T12:00:58.072Z

I wonder what reward Trump has in store for Bessent & Pulte for their attack dog behavior against the Federal Reserve, its Chairman & one of its Governors?

I don’t know the answer, but what I do know is there will be a day Trump refers to both Bessent & Pulte as incompetent or of low intellect.

TheAcsMan (@theacsman.bsky.social) 2025-09-05T19:13:12.808Z

