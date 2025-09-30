Young Former Trump Voters Dump Him Over 'Dictatorship'

Are young voters finally turning on President Donald Trump? Several polls suggest they are—and the shift could have major implications.

The New York Times recently spoke with 11 young voters who backed Trump in the 2024 election but now say they regret their decision. When asked to describe life under Trump, they used words like “aggressive,” “overpowering,” and “reckless.” Frustration ran across his policies—from hard-line immigration stances to the lackluster economy and his handling of foreign conflicts.

In the latest edition of the Times’ “America in Focus” project, Trump voters in their late 20s and early 30s aren’t impressed with his presidency explained why.

Mustafa, a 28-year-old Republican from Georgia, didn’t hold back.

“The way that he’s been handling things recently, dictatorship,” he said.

This represents a real shift. Trump’s support among young voters was a key factor in his 2024 victory. Yet an August survey from the Pew Research Center found only 69% of Trump 2024 voters under age 35 still approve of his performance—a steep 23-percentage-point drop since the start of his second term.

The trend started showing up earlier this year. As far back as April, his approval rating among voters under 30 had fallen to a -27 points on net, even though he had lost those voters by 10 points to Democratic nominee Kamala Harris last year. Young people are clearly driving much of his slumping approval rating today.

The issues driving the discontent are telling. A spring poll from the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School, which surveyed more than 2,000 18- to 29-year-olds, found opposition is especially high on tariffs (19% support, 50% oppose) and Trump’s economic policies. Among those struggling financially, 51% believe Trump’s policies will hurt their finances over the next few years, while just 18% think the policies will help.

Young voters generally don’t hold deeply conservative views and are highly sensitive to rising costs, including housing, student debt, and stagnant wages. They also tend to have weaker partisan loyalties, with many identifying as independents or rating both parties poorly.

Those traits helped draw many young voters to Trump in 2024. But even as his support among this demographic grew, it was always fragile—seemingly driven more by a desire to shake up the political establishment than a wholehearted endorsement of his policies.

Now, Trump has become the establishment, and young voters—including a notable share of young Republicans—are beginning to push back. This isn’t just a smattering of dissenting voices, though their stories matter too. Even some of his biggest supporters are starting to question his leadership.

Mustafa, who works in the automotive industry, told the Times that he expected Trump to “end the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East,” but instead, he sees the U.S. “focused on Ukraine and Israel more than I feel like the United States.”

Quinton, a 33-year-old account manager from Georgia, blasted Trump’s handling of the economy.

“The job market is just not good at all. I have a lot of friends and family members who are struggling to find work,” he said. “He made it seem like he was going to look out for the working-class people, and it’s the exact opposite.”

John, a 28-year-old delivery driver in Florida, voiced similar frustration.

“Even though my specific investment in cryptocurrency is doing good overall, he has ruined the cryptocurrency market for a lot of cryptocurrencies,” he said. “This is not really what I voted for.”

Others pointed to Trump’s draconian deportation plans. Kelsey, a 32-year-old independent in the tech industry, said, “I just think it’s way too aggressive. Even if it’s the worst of the criminals, can they be treated more humanely once they get to the deportation centers?”

Sarah, a 32-year-old engineer in Montana, added that she’s having a “hard time trusting in my current democracy” when she doesn’t see constitutional principles “honored” in those processes.

Young voters aren’t the only group pulling away. Polling shows Latino voters have soured on Trump as well, partly over the same immigration agenda.

Whether this disillusionment translates into anything concrete—like more Democratic votes in next year’s midterms or a revolt against Trump-aligned candidates in 2028—is still an open question. But for now, the warning signs are flashing.

