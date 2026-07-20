TPUSA Silences GOP Sexual Misconduct Whistleblowers Invited To Speak At Meeting

Allies of Turning Point USA blocked two people with sexual misconduct allegations against a Trump-backed Arizona congressional candidate from speaking at a Republican district meeting.

The candidate is former Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, who is running for Arizona's 5th Congressional District on a platform of "God, family, and freedom" with President Donald Trump's endorsement. Turning Point USA allies helped kill a motion to let the pair speak at the July 7 meeting of Legislative District 15 in the East Valley.

The two people were Jillian Stannard and Matt Hilsabeck, Lamb's former police and business partner. They came prepared to present evidence about the allegations against Lamb — including nude photos of his wife, solicited sexual encounters, and threats he allegedly made to conceal the conduct, the Arizona Republic reported on Monday.

Lamb, a Republican, is one of Turning Point USA's top candidate endorsements for 2026. The report said that Arizona state Sen. Jake Hoffman (R-AZ), a former Turning Point USA spokesperson, helped lead the effort to shut down discussion at the meeting.

Members voted 28-18 against letting Stannard and Hilsabeck speak. Lamb's campaign workers, who had set up at the back of the room, cheered when the vote came in, the Republic reported.

"I've heard Lamb say it is all lies," Hilsabeck told the Arizona Republic. "We were there to answer their questions and tell them it is not lies."

An ongoing investigation by the Arizona Republic found that Lamb sent explicit messages and nude photos to multiple women and allegedly used threats to try to silence them. One woman said Lamb — then a sitting sheriff — threatened her with a felony charge to stop her from posting about their alleged relationship, according to the Republic's investigation.

Lamb's Republican primary challenger, businessman Daniel Keenan, has made the allegations central to his campaign.

"A guy that goes around and says, 'God, family freedom,' is sending pictures of himself and nude pictures of his wife, encouraging his friends and his employees to have sexual relations with his wife," Keenan told Politico this week. "That's not 'God, family freedom.' That shows you're morally broke."

Precinct committee member Melinda Yarbro, who had pushed to give Stannard and Hilsabeck time to speak, said Turning Point USA has reshaped how the district operates.

"It kind of feels like it isn't the Republican Party anymore," Yarbro told the Republic. "It's a dictatorship."

The Arizona Republican primary is scheduled for July 21.