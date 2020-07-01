Fox Fires Ed 'Sex Machine' Henry For Misconduct At Work

Ed Henry has been fired from Fox News.

Ed Henry was terminated following an investigation into sexual misconduct. Here's the internal memo from Fox: pic.twitter.com/jrBqJKL1En — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) July 1, 2020

For some context, you'll definitely want to check out my post from 2016, "Ed Henry: Time Out From Fox After Affair With Vegas Hostess."

I can't imagine how much Natalia Lima got paid by that tabloid for her well-documented story. All the money in Vegas wouldn't get me to admit an affair with anyone at Fox News, least of all Ed Henry.

Using company time to stop off in Vegas for a nooner with your mistress is frowned upon in the Fox News establishment, but apparently there was strong evidence from a "former employee" that Ed was doing what we now know as "Roger Ailesing."

Wapo points out that Henry, like other Fox Hounds (see what I did there?) likely has a soft landing spot at Sinclair, if not OANN:

Coming soon to a Sinclair station near your: The Grabass Hour with Ed Henry and Eric Bolling https://t.co/5PGjzcY9jf — driftglass (@Mr_Electrico) July 1, 2020

Speculation runs wild about who the former employee is, but hey! You can cross Diamond and Silk off your list!

