Radio Host Mark Levin Screams At Fox's Ed Henry, Trump Amplifies

Trump-loving conservative radio talk show host Mark Levin joined Fox and Friends on Sunday to talk about all things impeachment and to say it got heated is an understatement. When confronted with questions about Trump's actions in regards to Ukraine, Levin literally started growling. He railed against Democrats for their push to impeach Trump, attacked the whistleblower and refused to say if Trump did anything illegal.

“What crime was violated? It’s not illegal," Levin barked at Ed Henry. "The question is whether Biden did something illegal. The president didn’t do anything illegal.”

Levin then tried to spin it back to Biden and attacked the media for refusing to look into those allegations. (It was investigated and found to be baseless.)

While Levin continued to spin to the Bidens, Henry pushed back and asked, “So you’re okay with a President asking another President to dig up dirt on a candidate?”

Levin did not like being asked such a direct question. "Your question is not honest,” he growled, once again failing to answer the actual question.

Levin, who clearly needs to go back to law school, incorrectly declared that Trump's actions were “not illegal, it’s not immoral, it’s not unethical, and if you guys in the media would do your damn job and ask Joe Biden and Hunter Biden what the hell’s going on, maybe the president wouldn’t have to raise the issue.”

After the interview concluded, Trump started retweeting accounts, many of them anonymous and lacking profile photos, as long as they supported Mark Levin and attacked FOX's Ed Henry.

Wow.

The funniest part was that he retweeted a bot account called "Trump but about sharks" whose bio says "Trump apparently hates sharks, so this bot does some word replacement on his tweets to make them about sharks.

RT @BulldawgDerek: @foxandfriends A Sunday Morning; Amen Mark Levin, Preach Brother! You shut down Ed Henry and the Pro Shark Media with the fac… — Trump But About Sharks (@tbasharks) September 29, 2019

Here's the original: