Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Mark Levin Wants To Impeach Biden For Anything, Everything

Mark Levin can't allow Agolf Twitler to have a place in the history books as the only twice impeached so-called president. So we must impeach Biden for everything.
By Frances Langum
5 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Mark Levin is desperate to change the historical narrative re his favorite so-called president.

Donald Trump is already in the history books as the only "president" to be impeached twice.

It's time to even the history book playing field, folks! Impeach Biden for... everything?

"Isn't it time to remove this guy from the Oval Office or at least make an effort? So you tough guy Republicans who come on here, you tough guy Republicans on radio, how about it? The 'I' word, impeachment, let's start to talk about it. Or the 25th Amendment," Levin said.

Levin spewed a list of "reasons" for impeachment ranging from immigration to the eviction moratorium.

Why didn't we Democrats think of impeaching Trump for stuff he was doing, policy-wise? Because that's not a thing, Marc. We would have impeached him every day if it was.

And Marc knows what he's saying is BS designed to both enrage and comfort his excitable book audience.

"It will never happen, but let's start to talk about it. He's [Biden] doing more damage to this country, as far as I'm concerned, than any single one of our enemies." whined Levin.

Sorry, Mark Levin. Your guy is going down in history as the most corrupt and most impeached president in history. Thinking up reasons to impeach Biden will never change that.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team