Mark Levin Wants To Impeach Biden For Anything, Everything

Mark Levin is desperate to change the historical narrative re his favorite so-called president.

Donald Trump is already in the history books as the only "president" to be impeached twice.

It's time to even the history book playing field, folks! Impeach Biden for... everything?

"Isn't it time to remove this guy from the Oval Office or at least make an effort? So you tough guy Republicans who come on here, you tough guy Republicans on radio, how about it? The 'I' word, impeachment, let's start to talk about it. Or the 25th Amendment," Levin said.

Levin spewed a list of "reasons" for impeachment ranging from immigration to the eviction moratorium.

Why didn't we Democrats think of impeaching Trump for stuff he was doing, policy-wise? Because that's not a thing, Marc. We would have impeached him every day if it was.

And Marc knows what he's saying is BS designed to both enrage and comfort his excitable book audience.

"It will never happen, but let's start to talk about it. He's [Biden] doing more damage to this country, as far as I'm concerned, than any single one of our enemies." whined Levin.

Sorry, Mark Levin. Your guy is going down in history as the most corrupt and most impeached president in history. Thinking up reasons to impeach Biden will never change that.