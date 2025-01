Good morning! I have gratitude for all of the firefighters fighting our wildfires and more gratitude for all of the people poised to fight for our rights and programs like Medicare, Medicaid, the ACA, and Social Security, all of which are on Republicans' chopping block. Please call your representives and Senators every day. It really does matter.

Democracy also dies in apathy. Don't be an apathetic democracy killer.

My words of Sunday wisdom. :)

- Karoli