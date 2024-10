I so hope the alarms are being raised about the threat of fascism coming to this country. It's real, not imagined. This is the last week before the election, so let's do everything we can to make sure it doesn't. Vote, knock doors, talk to friends and neighbors, get them all out to vote against the orange horror.

This is your cartoon and open thread for Sunday morning. How are you helping to make sure Trump is sent home forever?

- Karoli