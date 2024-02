Good Sunday Morning from soggy SoCal, and it's just beginning. By the end of the week, we may look like drowned rats (with no offense to Ratt). I'm still writing from my COVID-free prison here, after the husband got rebound COVID after the Paxlovid. Just my luck, amirite? Must be a Republican version of the virus.

Other than the Grammys tonight, everything seems a bit soggy and dull. What's catching your eye this morning?

- Karoli