Musk Threatened To Impregnate Taylor Swift After Harris Endorsement

In case you missed it, Taylor Swift gave a thoughtful, heartfelt and gently MAGA-mocking endorsement of Kamala Harris Tuesday night. The post has already been liked more than 9 million times on Instagram:

Apparently, thoughtful and heartfelt are beyond Elon Musk’s capabilities. He reacted with a not-so-thinly-veiled threat of sexual assault. However, his brand of predatory “humor” only made him look weak, i.e. both triggered and aroused by Taylor. Ewww!

Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2024

Even creepier than the post is apartheid-baby Musk’s apparent mission to personally produce as many white babies as possible.

From Rolling Stone:

Musk, who has fathered 12 known children, is currently engaged in a custody battle with former girlfriend Grimes over three of them. He had three others with one of his employees at brain-chip implant company Neuralink, and he has long promoted an unfounded panic that Western countries are headed into “population collapse.” In 2022, he tweeted “I am doing my part haha” with respect to human reproduction. He has also amplified claims of “great replacement” theory, a conspiracy theory that falsely holds that liberals and Jewish people are facilitating mass illegal immigration of people of color in order to turn white Westerners into a culturally oppressed minority.

Sorry, Elon, but Taylor Swift will never be even the tiniest bit attracted to you. You are truly disgusting.