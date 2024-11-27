Trump Minions Working To Withhold Fed Funds From Sanctuary Cities

Just as they did in his first term, when federal judges rules against it.
By Susie MadrakNovember 27, 2024

El Cheato's advisers are once again discussing how to unilaterally strip federal resources from Democratic-run cities if they refuse to participate in deportations of undocumented immigrants next year. Via the Washington Post:

Advisers to Trump have pushed for using federal pressure — such as withholding federal funds — against municipalities that don’t cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on deportations, the people said. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe efforts not yet made public.

Trump vowed mass deportations during his campaign — eliciting fierce pushback from some Democratic mayors in “sanctuary cities” and governors in blue states, some of whom are already promising to defy the president-elect’s pledges. He tried to slash funds to those jurisdictions in his first term, but with only limited success, and any similar effort in his second term could also run into roadblocks.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) told The Washington Post that “there will not be any cooperation” with ICE deportations and that the city will challenge any threats to its funding.

I'm not sure how cities fight for their funding, but I assume it will include lots and lots of lawsuits, as happened during the first Trump term when he tried the same threats.

By the way, for those of you who don't live in a sanctuary city, this is something local police departments are usually okay with. Because they have trouble solving crimes when witnesses are so afraid of being deported, they refuse to talk to police.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon