Trump And Miller Wanted ICE To Illegally Send Migrants At Border To Sanctuary Cities

Just in case you were in doubt that Stephen Miller is the reincarnation of Joseph Goebbels, comes this petty vindictive idea, as reported by The Washington Post.

White House officials have tried to pressure U.S. immigration authorities to release detainees onto the streets of “sanctuary cities” to retaliate against President Trump’s political adversaries, according to Department of Homeland Security officials and email messages reviewed by The Washington Post. Trump administration officials have proposed transporting detained immigrants to sanctuary cities at least twice in the past six months — once in November, as a migrant caravan approached the U.S. southern border, and again in February, amid a standoff with Democrats over funding for Trump’s border wall. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s district in San Francisco was among those the White House wanted to target, according to DHS officials. The administration also considered releasing detainees in other Democratic strongholds.

The mind reels at not only the abject evil of this plan, but at the level of stupidity that it takes for Miller and Trump to think that it's punishing sanctuary cities like San Francisco to send them asylum-seeking migrant families. Do they actually believe their lies that the migrants aren't just those escaping violence and civil war in their home countries?

On The 11th Hour last night, host Brian Williams discussed this story with panel members Eugene Robinson and former Republican congressman David Jolly. Jolly put this into perfect perspective:

"On most days this would be the top story because this reflects a certain unmitigated depravity, if you will, and I would suggest a sociopathy, and here's why. The president has been telling the American people that these people, these -- those coming from Central America and Mexico are dangerous. These caravans are a threat. That there are members of ISIS embedded in these caravans. If the president and his administration truly believed that, it takes a certain level of sociopathy to then say we're going to deploy these people into U.S. cities to intentionally create crime rates against those who have political adverse positions to the president. That is a sociopathy, and I don't use that word lightly. If the president believes these are criminals and his top adviser is saying we're going to move these criminals into Nancy Pelosi's district or perhaps Rahm Emanuel's city for the sole intent of causing crime rates to go up and settling a political vendetta, that's sociopathy."

Yes, it is. It is long past time we openly acknowledge that.