U.S. Stock Market Loses $5 Trillion Over Three Weeks

CNBC reports the U.S. stock market lost $5 trillion in value in three weeks. Is America 'great' again yet?
By RedStateRachelMarch 15, 2025

CNBC reports the U.S. stock market lost $5 trillion in value in three weeks. That doesn't seem good. There is nothing like destroying America's economy to "own the libs."

CNBC Journalist Calls Trump's Actions 'Insane'

Earlier this week, CNBC journalist Steve Liesman said, “I’m going to say this at the risk of my job. What President Trump is doing is insane. It is absolutely insane.” The CNBC reporter's comments about Trump's financial rollercoaster shocked many, as the cable outlet isn't known for "left-wing fake news." Watch Liesman's remarks in the video above.

CNBC is not the only conservative platform to bash Trump's handling of the economy. The Wall Street Journal is hitting the 47th president hard. The Murdoch-owned media outlet seems surprised that Trump is acting so crazy. Who knew?

Crooks and Liars knew. Lots of people knew that Trump 2.0 would be a disaster for democracy all over the world.

Billionaire Buyers Remorse?

Bloomberg News posted on Blue Sky about the financial losses Broligarch buddies have endured since Trump took office.

Five of the billionaires who attended Donald Trump's inauguration have lost a combined $209 billion in wealth since then, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index bloom.bg/3XKY4iv

image

— Bloomberg News (@bloomberg.com) March 11, 2025 at 10:13 AM

Discussion

