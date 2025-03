Beware the Ides of March!

Talking Points Memo: Here are the arguments for why Senate Democrats should vote yes on the budget, and why they’re wrong.

Emptywheel: It's not the shameless executive power grab in plain sight, it's the attempt to retcon it afterwards.

Juanita Jean's: The week in stupid.

Governing: Pedestrian deaths decline, but remain at record highs.

This Modern World: Greetings, citizen!

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.