Grothman Flies His Bigot Flag On Trans Visibility Day

On Trans Visibility Day, Rep Glenn Grothman (MAGA-His Mom's Basement) decided to go on TV and spew some of the most bigoted gibberish that I have ever had the displeasure of hearing:

I'm afraid so. It is bizarre that the Democrats are so involved in ingratiating themselves to the most extreme members of the LGBT community that they want to have minors. Can you imagine a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old, having surgery that can't be turned around for life? I mean, what type of sick doctor would do that? And what type of sick state legislature would allow such things? So it should be brought up, not only because we want to do what we can to help these poor people. We don't want to allow some fast-talking doctor to talk them or them and their parents into lopping off body parts when you're 14 or 15 years old. That's for sure. So, ruining people's lives. I mean, it also says that people who vote that way are so utterly lacking in common sense. They listen to some stupid psychologist or stupid psychiatrist and says, " This is what we have to do." I would hope most Americans have more common sense, but I think, particularly on your left wing, maybe college professor-type people, they say, well, this guy, he went to college until he was 28 years old, and he thinks it's okay to remove 14-year-old body parts, so we have to go ahead with it. That's just ridiculous. We hope people with a common sense win out, and hopefully in the elections, people remember which party is the party of common sense and which party is the party of, if some guy hung around and went to college for 10 years, we'll do anything, no matter how stupid he wants it to be.

WTAF did he say?

The only way one should refer to trans people as "these poor people" is because they have to put up with bigoted assholes like Grothman, who would deny them healthcare because of their ignorance. And who are you going to believe? A college professor and a doctor, or someone who lives in their mom's basement, can't dress themselves, and protects pedophiles?

One can only hope that the Blue Tsunami can reach that far into Wisconsin's extremely red backwaters to kick this moron out of office once and for all.