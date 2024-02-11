Sometimes A Company Puts Out The Perfect Commercial

Commercials are rarely used this effectively.
By Red PainterFebruary 11, 2024

This Superbowl will be unlike any other - and not because of the 2 teams playing in it. Rather, it is because of a very special person who will be watching from the stands. Taylor Swift, arguably the most famous singer and pop star of the year, will be cheering on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Many have tried to capitalize on this moment, but an unexpected brand really nailed it. This commercial barely shows the product and no words are spoken. Yet, in just 60 seconds, a beautiful story was told.

Here is what Cetaphil said:

Dads and daughters everywhere have gotten closer because of a certain globe-trotting eras singer screaming from the football sidelines, and we’re here for it. 😉

So this season, we’re inviting dads and daughters to get closer to each other’s worlds – daughters sharing their love for skincare and dads sharing their love for the game.

Get your #GameTimeGlow on together.

With love,
Cetaphil

Thank you, Cetaphil, for bringing us a truly beautiful commercial. Off to get a kleenex to wipe these tears.

Good luck, Taylor's boyfriend!

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon