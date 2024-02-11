Sometimes A Company Puts Out The Perfect Commercial

This Superbowl will be unlike any other - and not because of the 2 teams playing in it. Rather, it is because of a very special person who will be watching from the stands. Taylor Swift, arguably the most famous singer and pop star of the year, will be cheering on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Many have tried to capitalize on this moment, but an unexpected brand really nailed it. This commercial barely shows the product and no words are spoken. Yet, in just 60 seconds, a beautiful story was told.

Here is what Cetaphil said:

Dads and daughters everywhere have gotten closer because of a certain globe-trotting eras singer screaming from the football sidelines, and we’re here for it. 😉 So this season, we’re inviting dads and daughters to get closer to each other’s worlds – daughters sharing their love for skincare and dads sharing their love for the game. Get your #GameTimeGlow on together. With love,

Cetaphil

Thank you, Cetaphil, for bringing us a truly beautiful commercial. Off to get a kleenex to wipe these tears.

Good luck, Taylor's boyfriend!