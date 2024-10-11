Fox And Friends: 'Taylor Swift Needs To Have Babies'

Fox News' early morning program went on a weird tangent today when one host demanded Taylor Swift have babies and another claimed Travis Kelce ruined his career by hooking up with the number one pop-star in the world.

In their view, underneath the discussion, Swift can't be a good American girl without babies.

"All I care about is if Taylor Swift finally gets engaged. That's all I think about. It's the only thing I want," Brian Kilmeade joked.

"The story was dead and you had to bring it back," Jones mocked.

"No, but she needs to have babies," Earhardt declared. "I know we want her to have children. She she's in her 30s, that's when you start to like really want children."

Changing the topic, Kilmeade mixed up Jason with his brother Travis and said, "He's going to need something to do. He's just about done. Jason Kelce."

"You watch him. He's not the same player," he continued.

"Something changed," Jones said.

"Yeah, the Kelce's, they got rich. They're doing a podcast for like one hundred and twenty million," Doocy chimed.

"Nah, nah, nah, " Jones sighed. "He decided that he wanted to be a Swiftie, and now his game has decreased," Jones lamented. "Okay, I hope it was worth it."

(The KC Chiefs just won back-to-back Super Bowls, but whatevs.)

"The fall of every great man is always ---"

"Taylor Swift!" Doocy replied.

"A woman."

"Lawrence, she's the number one in the world! Just saying."

"Maybe she's worth it," Earhardt replied.

"OK just saying, permission to move the show ahead," Kilmeade said.

No matter how they try to undermine Swift's support of Kamala Harris, they can't quit her.

Demented Donald loves this show.