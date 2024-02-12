Welp! Trump Just Took Credit For Taylor Swift's Financial Success

The real reason Republicans have their panties in a twist over singing superstar Taylor Swift is that she's so powerful that she got 35,000 people to register to vote in one week. And she's a woman. That pisses them off, too. She's now a self-made billionaire, but to hear raging narcissist Donald Trump tell it, he's responsible for her financial fortune. And he feels that if she endorses Joe Biden, it would be a "disloyal" move to him. Oh, heaven forbid that she offends Shitbags McShittyPants. Trump is very jealous of Swift and has even claimed that he's "more popular" than she is.

I'm not sure how Trump supporters handled that one. They've been claiming for ages that Trump is an alpha male, and now he claims he's more popular than Taylor Swift and alleges that he looks like Elvis, too.

"I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists," Lumpy wrote on Truth Social. "Joe Biden didn't do anything for Taylor, and never will. There's no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money."

"Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can't stand me!" he added.

And, of course, Trump is lying.

“This [claim] is funny to me,” Dina LaPolt, a key attorney behind the MMA told Variety. “Trump did nothing on our legislation except sign it and doesn’t even know what the Music Modernization Act does. Someone should ask him what the bill actually accomplished.”

Swift signed a music publishing deal with Sony/ATV at 14 in 2004. I'm pretty sure that Trump had nothing to do with that. In 2018, when the Music Modernization Act was signed into law, she endorsed two Tennessee Democrats, so she could very well endorse Joe Biden. Besides, he's earned a second term in the White House. I don't know anything about Travis Kelce's politics, nor does Trump. But his girlfriend is pro-life and anti-racist, so Trump can forget about winning her over.