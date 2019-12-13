Now Mark Levin Is Pre-Impeaching Next Democratic President

No one at Crooks and Liars expects you to listen to Mark Levin for more than 4 seconds. So here's a partial transcript, via Media Matters:

MARK LEVIN: And when the Democrat Party does what it does like that, it needs to be slammed down, and it needs to be slammed down now. The next Democrat president of the United States must be impeached. Not to get even, not because we are at their low level, because the Republicans can't live under one Constitution when the Democrats live under another Constitution and it's the only way we're going to stop them.

WE?

So now "we're" pre-impeaching the next Democratic president, which assumes, I think, that 2020 will not go Trump's way, but that somehow Republicans will win back the House. Alrighty then.

This recalls the fond hopes and dreams Republicans had in 2016, as right-wing luminaries Tom Fitton and Jason Chaffetz prepped their souls to pre-impeach President Hillary Clinton.

Thank the gods for Crooks and Liars' searchable archives. This from October, 2016. Good times!

Also, rest in peace, Elijah Cummings. You. Are. Missed.