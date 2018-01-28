RNC Finance Chair’s Sexual Harassment Scandal A New Low For Democrats

Our good friends at Fox News sent out their intrepid reporters to do some serious sleuthing (i.e, googled the FEC search engine) and have linked the casino mogul to the Democrats, including one Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Nevermind that Wynn also gave nearly $2 million to get Donald Trump elected president, $761,000 to the NRSC, $450,000 to the RNC, $106,000 to the NRCC, and another $729,000 for Dear Leader's Inauguration.

Nope. Steve Wynn is a Democrat. Obviously.

Title for the post lifted borrowed from here.



Smh RNC Finance Chair’s sexual harassment scandal is a new low for Democrats — Michael Paul (@MikeJungman) January 28, 2018

