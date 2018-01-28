RNC Finance Chair’s Sexual Harassment Scandal A New Low For Democrats
Our good friends at Fox News sent out their intrepid reporters to do some serious sleuthing (i.e, googled the FEC search engine) and have linked the casino mogul to the Democrats, including one Hillary Rodham Clinton.
Nevermind that Wynn also gave nearly $2 million to get Donald Trump elected president, $761,000 to the NRSC, $450,000 to the RNC, $106,000 to the NRCC, and another $729,000 for Dear Leader's Inauguration.
Nope. Steve Wynn is a Democrat. Obviously.
EXCLUSIVE – Amid calls for Republicans to return money given or raised by Steve Wynn, Fox News has learned that the embattled Las Vegas casino mogul also gave big donations to Democrats and their political groups -- including a fund connected to former Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid.
A review of Nevada state records shows Wynn personally contributed $10,000 to a former Democratic secretary of state and $2,500 to the Searchlight Leadership Fund, associated with the retired Reid, a Nevada Democrat.
The Leadership Fund in 2016 gave $201,500 to 31 federal candidates, all of them Democrats, including party presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, which identifies itself as a “nonpartisan, independent” nonprofit group “tracking money in U.S. politics and its effect on elections and public policy.”
Wynn resigned Saturday as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee amid allegations of sexual misconduct.
