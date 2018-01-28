Fox Distracts From Wynn Resignation By Pointing Finger At Hillary Clinton

Donald Trump’s chum, Steve Wynn, resigned as the finance chairman of the Republican National Committee after allegations of “decades of sexual misconduct.” For some reason, Fox is not so hot on the trail of this story.

Politico broke the news of Wynn’s resignation at 2:16 PM ET Saturday. Politico also noted:

Wynn, 76, was President Donald Trump's handpicked choice for the finance position. […] Wynn has had a long relationship with the president, himself a former casino owner. After the 2016 election, Trump tapped the Las Vegas Republican to oversee the RNC's fundraising heading into a perilous midterm election for the party. Last Saturday, Wynn headlined a fundraiser for the president's reelection campaign and the RNC at Trump's posh Mar a Lago resort. […] But the sexual misconduct allegations against Wynn put Republicans in an untenable situation after the RNC and other GOP officials had ripped the Democratic Party last fall for its connections to Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced movie mogul who raised and contributed large amounts of money for Democrats.

What were those allegations? Why, as The New York Times reported:

[A] detailed investigative report in The Wall Street Journal on Friday that said Mr. Wynn had frequently demanded naked massages from female employees, and had sometimes pressured them to engage in sexual intercourse or to perform sex acts on him.

How very embarrassing for Trump, a guy who boasted about grabbing women by the p***y and has had multiple allegations of sexual abuse leveled at him, too!

So what’s a cable “news” network devoted to flattering him to do?

First of all, Fox delayed telling its viewers. While CNN and MSNBC broke into their coverage with the breaking news, Fox ran its regularly scheduled Journal Editorial Report, which appears to have been pre-recorded, without even a banner to indicate the breaking news. And given that Fox is the network for Republicans, you’d think its viewers would be the most interested.

Meanwhile, over at FoxNews.com, there’s a laughable bit of whataboutism. As I write this, the top headline on the home page is, “Clinton raises eyebrows with video message's language, tells activists to keep up 'good work'”

Fox's big news is that Clinton “praised “activist b----es supporting b----es” in a video shared on Twitter Friday night.”

You have to scroll down past the splash page to see the news about Wynn. The story was thoughtfully placed next to one about George Soros titled, “ELITIST HYPOCRITE.”

Fox was slow to tweet the news, too, as this compilation from NewsHound Richard shows below.

First Tweets from cable news channels based on @politico reporting that #SteveWynn resigned as GOP Finance Chair,

MSNBC: 2:37 PM ET

CNN: 2:45 PM ET

FNC: 3:36 PM ET pic.twitter.com/xJr0FusxK6 — Richard W. (@IceManNYR) January 27, 2018

