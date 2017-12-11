Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand: Trump 'Should Immediately Resign'

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand was direct. "President Trump should resign," she told CNN's Christiane Amanpour today in response to a question about her remarks about holding Trump to the same standard as Harvey Weinstein.

"These allegations are credible. They are numerous. I've heard these women's testimony and many of them are heartbreaking," she said, before restating her belief that he should resign.

Gillibrand added, "Whether he will ever hold himself accountable is something you can't hold your breath for, so Congress should have hearings. They should do their investigation. They should have appropriate investigations of his behavior and hold him accountable."

And now you understand why there's such a right-wing freakout over "due process" for Al Franken, right?