Investigation Reveals Roof Sex, Desk Drinking, At Trump's GSA

Shouldn't a family blog like Crooks and Liars be above covering salacious stories of Trump appointees drinking desk vodka and then heading up to the government office roof for a hummer?

It would be irresponsible of us NOT to cover such a story.

NBC4 Washington DC has the details:

According to the inspector general report, former associate GSA administrator Brennan Hart escorted a White House staffer into the agency's F Street headquarters on July 1, 2017. The report said Hart acknowledged he then poured drinks from the bottle of vodka he kept in his desk. According to the report, "He said their sexual activity began in the Administrator suite area and culminated with oral sex on the rooftop of the Central Office." The report said the official "stated this occurred on only one occasion." Hart declined comment when reached by the I-Team. Hart's employment with the agency ended in March 2018, several weeks after the inspector general interviewed him about the incident. The report redacted the name of the White House staffer involved. A copy of the inspector general report was sent to then-White House counsel Don McGahn in March 2018.

Redacted? It can't be Hope Hicks, can it?

UGH going down the rathole of this rooftop sex guy. Campaign staffer for Bush, Trump 2016, and consulted for a presidential candidate in the Congo. Gotta wonder if there's a Cambridge Analytica connection there. That's a story for another day. In the meantime, enjoy the visual image of desk drinking and rooftop sex from yet another Republican caught with his pants down.

Hat tip Rachel Maddow.