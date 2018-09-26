Michael Avenatti Warns Trump, Grassley: 'I'll Come Back At Any Of Them With Twice The Force'

A few minutes ago, Atty Michael Avenatti called into MSNBC Live with Craig Melvin after his client, Julie Swetnick made public her claims of sexual assault against Brett Kavanaugh.

Avenatti released a declaration from Julie Swetnick via Twitter, who was a victim and a witness to a constant pattern of the drugging of girls at parties to gang rape them.

Below is my correspondence to Mr. Davis of moments ago, together with a sworn declaration from my client. We demand an immediate FBI investigation into the allegations. Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation. pic.twitter.com/QHbHBbbfbE — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

After the declaration was released, Craig Melvin asked what his client wanted to happen next.

Avenatti said his client, "wants an FBI investigation to be launched immediately. She is prepared to meet with the FBI, disclose everything that she knows, disclose additional witnesses."

This testimony is as sickening a blockbuster as anyone can read, Mitch McConnell.

Avenatti said Julie Swetnick is prepared to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Melvin asked her attorney to walk the viewers through what she witnessed.

Avenatti said, "I'm going to point directly to the language in the declaration, which I think is explicit, but generally my client witnessed, observed, and experienced very aggressive and inappropriate behavior by Brett Kavanaugh and Mark Judge in the early 1980s."

"Brett Kavanaugh, she is describing as someone that drank excessively, was verbally and physically abusive towards women, also engaged in conduct relating to attempting to get women inebriated, take advantage of women, ultimately put women in positions where they could be gang-raped by multiple men or boys, I should say. Now, look, I want to be really clear about something. The allegations in this declaration are shocking. They are also detailed, and my client stands behind them 100%," Avenatti said.

He also told Melvin that his client had been issued a number of security clearances by the federal government in the past.

And then Avenatti issued a warning.

Avenatti said, "I'm going to caution Donald Trump, Brett Kavanaugh, Chairman Grassley and others, if they try to come after my client or engage in some smear campaign, they better pack a lunch because we're going to respond twofold."

He continued, "We are going to respond double as it relates to force, so they better be very careful before they start spewing nonsense and trying to call my client a liar."

Republicans have set a Committee vote on Judge Kavanaugh's nomination on Friday, but after these most serious and detailed allegations, there is no way that should happen.