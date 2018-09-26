Fox News Slimes Avenatti To Deflect From Rape Allegations From Third Victim

After news broke of Julie Swetnick's sworn declaration of sexual assault allegations against Judge Kavanaugh, the hot topic on the Outnumbered couch was how "scummy and gross" attorney Michael Avanetti is.

The couch panel ran down the latest news of the day on the Kavanaugh nomination and then co-host Harris Faulkner turned to GOPAC's David Avella.

She asked, "As this information is coming together with the four people who purport to be able to corroborate Dr. Ford's story, and now this witness, according to Michael Avenatti, what are your thoughts?"

Avella made the excuse that we don't know what we do know.

Avella continued, "What we do know, we know that Michael Avenatti is running for president in 2020 and he is doing everything he can to get attention."

He turned the story away from "Judge Kavanaugh's may have participated in drugging and sexually assaulting women" to "Avenatti is a publicity hound."

Avella then complained that Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg was confirmed so quickly and how dare Dems complain about the GOP ramming Kavanaugh's nomination through.

Fox Democrat Capri Cafaro agreed that Avenatti's presence "really colors this very terribly from a Democratic perspective" because she agrees with the R's and doesn't like him. Then she stood up for the Julie Swetnick's allegations and said she and the others deserved to be heard.

Kennedy jumped in and said, "A couple of things can be true at the same time. Michael Avenatti is scummy and gross. I don't know what an Avenatti Democrat looks like. I'm assuming it's a few progressive sociopaths, but I don't think it generates too much excitement for 2020."

Cafaro replied, "Don't look over here!"

She's worried that every presidential Supreme nomination will turn into a cacophony of sexual assault charges.

After some more conversation, (I edited this video down) the discussion got back to Kennedy who again thought it was unfortunate that Avenatti was at the center of the new charges.

However, she thought these new horrible allegations changed the tenor of tomorrow's hearing and moving forward.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Avella made believe Senators on the Judicial Committee couldn't discern the truth either way since they aren't psychologists.

Kennedy then injected some reality into the segment.

Kennedy said, "...but when I read this woman's sworn statement, Julia Swetnick, who came out today, it's really, really disturbing and there's a big difference between idiotic adolescent acts that can be perceived in a number of ways and someone who claims to be the victim of assault by multiple perpetrators."

Amen.

Since the days when Rush Limbaugh and Newt Gingrich began their personal attacks on liberals, conservative talk show radio and then Fox News and their imitators have always targeted their viewers to not only disagree with policy positions from the left, but to make their viewers loathe all those who believe in them on a personal level.

The fact that Avenatti is representing Swetnick has no bearing at all. She's the one putting it all on the line here in a sworn document. If she's lying that would destroy her own career in governmen and life at this point.