'A Blockade Is An Act Of War': Ben Rhodes Knocks Down Trump's Lie About War Powers

Former Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes took apart Trump's nonsensical argument that somehow the War Powers Resolution's 60-day deadline didn't apply to his illegal war in Iran.

As The Hill reported:

A day earlier, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth argued in a Senate hearing that the clock stopped when the U.S. and Iran agreed to a temporary ceasefire , which has been ongoing for weeks. The House and Senate were out on Friday.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have voiced concerns about the conflict exceeding the time limit covered by the War Powers Act, during which the president can deploy U.S. forces without the authorization of Congress if there is an “imminent threat.” But Trump on Friday also suggested that the Vietnam War-era law is unconstitutional — a new argument from the administration.

President Trump formally informed Congress in a letter Friday that the ongoing ceasefire with Iran extended the timeline between the start of the war and the 60-day deadline invoked by the War Powers Act.

Rhodes made an appearance on this Friday's The Briefing with Jen Psaki, and swiftly dismantled their arguments:

PSAKI: Let me ask you about another Trump development today. As you've seen, he's declaring the war is over — telling Congress in a letter that it's been terminated. It's clear no one thinks he cares about the 60-day timeline of the War Powers Act. He's also been lying throughout this entire war about what's actually happening and the impact on the public. What do you make of that? Is he just hoping no one pays attention and that the whole Republican Party will echo him? Is there more to it than that?

RHODES: It's a combination of trolling and giving those few Republicans who might actually care — that they've completely abdicated their rule-making authority — some talking points they can use.

It's laughable on its face, Jen. This was a major war that he launched. It's already cost $50 billion. It's already cost 14 American lives, killed thousands of people, and upended the global economy. This is not some precision military operation — this is a significant war in the Middle East against a country of 94 million people.

It was illegal from the start, but Congress didn't care to exercise its constitutional authority because Republicans defer to Trump. It's politically unpopular, so maybe they need talking points to justify giving Trump a pass.

But here's the reality: it's not over. First, there's still no agreement with the Iranians. The Strait of Hormuz is still closed — and the United States is still enforcing a blockade of that strait. That blockade costs hundreds of millions, probably billions of dollars, with all those naval vessels deployed. We taxpayers are paying for a war. A blockade is an act of war — it's not an act of diplomacy. Just because we're not dropping bombs on Iran today doesn't mean we're not in hostilities. What do you think a blockade is?

This may be a talking point a handful of Republicans want to use, but it doesn't pass the constitutional or, frankly, the common sense test.

PSAKI: It doesn't. And it's smart of the Democrats on the Hill to keep holding these votes — they're getting people on the record. This war is hugely unpopular. They should keep doing that.