Stephen Miller Puts Lots Of Lipstick On Trump's Strait Of Hormuz Blockade Pig

On the same day China was warning the US that "The Strait of Hormuz is open to us," while Reuters reported that traffic was barely affected on the first day of the blockade, Stephen Miller was blowing smoke up Jesse Watters' backside on Fox telling him how wonderfully everything is supposedly going.

Here's Miller sounding a whole lot like the delusional Maria Bartiromo, who was calling the blockade a "checkmate" for Trump with Iran this Sunday, and pretending this was going to force China to start buying American oil.

WATTERS: Miller, said the president had no plan to secure the strait, and it looks like it's going pretty well.

MILLER: Never listen to a Panican, Jesse. You will do very well in life. Ignore the Panicans. Right? They were the ones who warned of calamity in Venezuela and it ended up being one of the greatest single foreign policy, military, geopolitical maneuvers in world history.

What you're watching now in Iran with the implementation of this blockade is the total resetting of the American power dynamic for the next 100 years.

President Trump is saying, we, the United States, have the world's not just most powerful military, most powerful Navy. And whoever controls the seas is able to control the outcomes in any foreign policy showdown.

And so president Trump has put Iran in a box. He's played the checkmate move and so now no matter what path the ran chooses America wins. If Iran chooses the path of a deal, then that's great for the world. That's great for everybody.

If Iran chooses the path of economic strangulation by blockade, then the world will pass Iran by. New energy routes will be established. New supply chains will be established. Other nations throughout the region, the world, and especially America, will power the world, and Iran will become a footnote.

So that's the choice Iran has, and president Trump has put America into a win-win posture.

WATTERS: You know, they accused the president of having no strategy. He's just kind of flying by the seat of his pants.

You look at Venezuela. You look at drill baby drill. You look what's happening with the Iran and the strait and now China, Indonesia. The deals we've cut with the Japanese and the South Koreans.

It does look like there's a strategy to counter the Chinese and make America energy dominant, Why don't they accept that? If I can see it, they should be able to see it, too.

MILLER: Because it's a total discrediting, Jesse, of the corrupt politicians and corrupt systems that brought America to its knees. Our wealth, our treasure, our power has been bled from us for 50 years.

We won World War II, and then we decided that we were gonna get rid of the Department of War, we were gonna get the Department of Defense, and we were gonna have a politically correct foreign policy.

And we sent away our jobs, we sent away our wealth, we sent away our industry, and we gave other countries a chance to compete against us.

President Trump has used trade policy, energy policy, manufacturing policy, and yes, hard military power to ensure another century of American dominance.

And what's important for your viewers to understand is our quality of life that we have in America is purchased by American strength. The reason why our GDP per capita blows every other nation out of the water is because of American strength.

That's why we're able to enjoy the life that we enjoy, but it was threatened as never before until president Trump said, we are going to be a proud, powerful mighty nation again, and that's what you're seeing right now play out in the Middle East Jesse.