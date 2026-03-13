PeeWee Goebbels Declares Victory In Iran

Trump's minion Stephen Miller wants all the rubes to know how swimmingly everything is going with Trump and Israel's attack on Iran. Just as CNN is reporting that the Trump administration underestimated Iran war’s impact on Strait of Hormuz , we've got Miller spewing this nonsense on Jesse Watters' show on Fox this Thursday:

MILLER: Well, think it's important for your viewers, Jesse and the American people, to know that there's never in history been a more total asymmetric one-sided annihilation of the enemy than you are witnessing that is unfolding right now in Iran.

Iran has long been feared by all the nations of the Middle East. It's long been believed to be one of the great military powers of the region and yet the United States under President Trump's leadership has annihilated their Navy, has annihilated their missile capabilities, has dealt devastating strikes to the IRGC and their command structure, has taken out in collaboration and coordination with Israel, their nation's sinister leadership and command structure.

It has been a complete wipe-out of their capacity to unleash violence on the world. And we are in the process right now of degrading their entire military industrial base so that they cannot resume creating and building these weapons that not only could reach Europe, that not only could reach our military bases, but that someday could reach the mainland United States.

So this has been by every definition an unprecedented military success against the regime that since 1979 has exported nothing but bloodshed and violence and claimed countless American lives.