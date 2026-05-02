Trump Suggests His Own Supporters Couldn’t Pass A Cognitive Test

Grandpa Dementia was bragging about all the cognitive tests he aced again during his speech this Friday at The Villages In Florida. We've come to expect the insults lobbed at former Presidents Obama and Biden and CA Gov. Gavin Newsom, but Trump decided to insult his supporters this time as well.

Here's the rambling nonsense for anyone that doesn't want to have to listen to his obnoxious voice:

TRUMP: But he gave the worst interview a month ago. Did you see it? Where he said he was incompetent, he can't read, he can't write, he can't do it. He said he's horrible for testing.

We should give him a cognitive test. I took three of them. Aced all of them, by the way. You know, I'm the only president to take a cognitive test, because I don't think Obama could pass it. I don't. Didn't he get into Harvard with a C average? I don't know. I don't think he could pass it.

And Biden — give me a break. You know, the first question is very easy. It's a lion, a giraffe, a bear, and a shark. They say, "Which one is the bear?" And everybody says, oh, 30 questions. It's a very standard test, but very tough around those last 10 questions. Not too many people, even in this room — unlike Newsom, I'll say this is a room of geniuses. He said, "I'm in a room of dumb people." That was not good. That was not good.

You know what happened to him after that. It wasn't pretty. But I'm in a room of brilliant people — and a lot of you wouldn't have been able to answer those last 10 questions.

When I got the score, the doctor said, "Wow, I've never seen..." You know, you have five doctors lined up, all over the place. I said, "Should I take it?" I've had different phases. They've said, "He's a mad genius" — I didn't mind that too much. Then they said, "He's a horrible human being" — I don't like that much. Then they said, "He's really not a smart person at all" — I really hated that.

So I took a cognitive test. I said to the doctor — first doctor is Dr. Ronnie. You know, Doc Ronnie, we all love Doc Ronnie. But he had a whole team of doctors at Walter Reed, a great place.

I said, "Should I do it?" He said, "Well, it's a tough exam, actually. Those last 20 questions get tough. A lot of people can't do them." I said, "Well, what do you think?" He said, "Well, if you do it, they're going to find out, because it's essentially public — it's a military hospital. If you do badly, they're going to find out, and it won't be pleasant." I said, "Well, I do well at things, so let's do it." And I got everyone right. These are tough questions.

They say, "Take a number — any number." Okay, I'll take 99. Multiply times 9. Divide by 3. Add 4,293. Divide by 2. Subtract 93. Divide by 9. What is your answer? Now, they go a little slower than that, but not much. I don't want to waste a lot of time. But there aren't a lot of people that get it right. I got it right.

It was actually longer and more complex, but it's a tough test. So I took it. And everyone said, "All right, good — he's smart." It's not always about that, but it's like... you know what we really are? We're people with common sense.