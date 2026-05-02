Trump Whines Medicare And Medicaid Too ‘Boring’ To Think About

Speaking to his supporters at Florida's The Villages, Donald Trump revealed he can’t be bothered with any details of the federal life-saving programs of Medicare and Medicaid.

Apparently, President Purple Hands flew to The Villages with his “great” pal, Dr. Mehmet Oz, the conflicted and unqualified head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“It's the most boring trip I've ever made,” Trump complained. “He's telling me about Medicare, Medicaid.”

Oh, the poor poopsie! Did listening to details about two huge, important federal programs that he’s supposed to be in charge of interfere with his TV watching? Or one of his on-the-job snoozes?

“All I want to do is take care of you!” Trump lied. “I said, 'you work out the details,' but I did say, ‘give them the max.’ That's all I care about. Give them whatever the hell the max is.”

The elderly Trump must have forgotten that just last month, he wanted to destroy Medicare and Medicaid altogether. He said that money was needed to pay for his unnecessary, disastrous war against Iran. “They can do it on a state basis,” he said on April 1. President Pawpaw must have also forgotten that his so-called "Big Beautiful Bill" slashed Medicaid to the point of throwing millions off the program.

This is yet another example of Donald Trump’s unfitness for the presidency. Not only does he find two of the country’s most crucial programs too boring to educate himself about, he can’t even remember whether he loves them or wants to get rid of them.