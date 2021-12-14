Dr. Oz Rages After Philly Newspaper Omits 'Doctor' From His Name

"They want to silence me." Mehmet Oz, a celebrity doctor who is running as a Republican for U.S. Senate, lashed out at a newspaper on Monday after the title of "Dr." was omitted from his name.
By DavidDecember 14, 2021

Mehmet Oz, a celebrity doctor who is running as a Republican for U.S. Senate, lashed out at a newspaper on Monday after the title of "Dr." was omitted from his name.

During an appearance on Fox News, Oz accused The Philadelphia Inquirer of trying to silence him because the paper has announced that it would refer to him as "Mehmet Oz."

"They want to silence me," he told Fox News host Steve Doocy. "And I tell you, it is shocking that it would make them that uncomfortable this early in my campaign but I think it's reflective of the movement we represent."

"They're trying to cancel you," Doocy agreed.

"People see it. I mean, you can't look away," Oz continued. "Why would the Inquirer get involved in this process? Why would they not want to call me Dr. Oz. Everyone knows I'm Dr. Oz. But they don't think it's the right thing to do. They think it gives me an unfair advantage."

For its part, the Inquirer has said that it would refer to all candidates the same way.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue