Sen Warren: Trump’s Iran War Handling ‘So Much Worse Than You Thought’

Warren, like those of us at C&L, surely expected Donald “Bonespurs” Trump to badly mishandle a war against Iran. But her comments about what she learned in a classified briefing made it sound like a five-alarm crisis.

“Here’s what I can say. It is so much worse than you thought," Warren said in a video after the briefing. "You are right to be worried.”

“The Trump administration has no plan in Iran. This illegal war is based on lies and it was launched without any imminent threat to our nation,” Warren added. “Donald Trump still hasn’t given a single clear reason for this war and he seems to have no plan for how to end it either.”

“Worried” is an understatement for how I’ve been feeling. I’m not sure what to call it now, after listening to just the part Warren was able to talk about. Terrified might be more apt.

I am angry, too. As is Warren. “I am really angry,” she continued. “I am angry at what Donald Trump is doing, and I feel grief for those already killed in this unnecessary conflict, and I will keep doing everything I can to fight to end this war.”

This is a great time to call your members of Congress and tell them to act now to stop this reckless, unnecessary war.